Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to Post -$2.83 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will post ($2.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.02) and the highest is ($2.55). Esperion Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($3.07) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($10.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.14) to ($9.10). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($6.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.35) to ($4.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

ESPR stock opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.96. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $39.49. The company has a market capitalization of $337.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 97,112.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

