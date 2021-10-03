Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to Post $1.44 EPS

Analysts expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.47. Fiserv reported earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $6.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fiserv.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.89.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,157,500 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $214,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 7.8% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 18,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.78. 2,176,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,350,720. The firm has a market cap of $72.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.35, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $92.81 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.61.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiserv (FISV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.