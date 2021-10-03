Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $210.90 Million

Equities analysts expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) to report sales of $210.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $197.00 million to $224.80 million. LendingClub reported sales of $74.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 182.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full-year sales of $725.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $673.75 million to $777.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.43 million.

LC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 8,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $242,652.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,864 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $30,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,951 shares of company stock valued at $564,717. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the first quarter valued at about $99,447,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in LendingClub by 299.2% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,569,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,008 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LendingClub by 17.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $137,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,320 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the first quarter valued at about $17,414,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in LendingClub by 642.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,117,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,252,000 after purchasing an additional 966,520 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LC traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $28.00. 1,142,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.11. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $33.30.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

