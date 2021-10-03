Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) to Post -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) will post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.24). Moleculin Biotech posted earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.83). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Moleculin Biotech.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04.

MBRX stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,980. Moleculin Biotech has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $8.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 16,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 449.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 195,789 shares in the last quarter. 10.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

