Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) will announce sales of $24.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quanterix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.08 million and the highest is $26.10 million. Quanterix reported sales of $31.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year sales of $101.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $98.13 million to $106.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $127.86 million, with estimates ranging from $121.74 million to $137.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.59 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $96,302.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,648 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $196,225.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,150 shares of company stock worth $895,093. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Quanterix by 28.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Quanterix by 145.4% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Quanterix by 122,728.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanterix during the second quarter worth approximately $36,690,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Quanterix by 20.3% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QTRX traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.18. 221,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,022. Quanterix has a 1-year low of $33.63 and a 1-year high of $92.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day moving average of $54.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

