Zacks: Analysts Expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to Announce $0.92 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Abbott Laboratories posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

ABT stock opened at $117.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $207.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $103.13 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $17,054,509.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

