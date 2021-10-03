Zacks: Analysts Expect Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) will announce $1.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bath & Body Works’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64 billion. Bath & Body Works reported sales of $3.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will report full year sales of $7.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $7.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $8.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bath & Body Works.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 177.66% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $63.04 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus raised Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.45.

BBWI opened at $64.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.76. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $69.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $942,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,165,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bath & Body Works (BBWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.