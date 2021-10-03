Zacks: Analysts Expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to Announce $1.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to report $1.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the lowest is $1.08. Boyd Gaming reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 213.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

Boyd Gaming stock traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.40. 1,308,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.14. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19.

In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $1,726,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,966. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 240.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

