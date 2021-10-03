Zacks: Analysts Expect DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is $0.00. DHI Group reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. The firm had revenue of $28.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.71 million.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the first quarter valued at $80,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DHI Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,486,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after acquiring an additional 153,703 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DHI Group during the first quarter valued at about $3,165,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in DHI Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 16,309 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in DHI Group by 45.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,110,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 655,273 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHX stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.63. The company had a trading volume of 193,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,208. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52. DHI Group has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $5.01. The stock has a market cap of $232.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

DHI Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

