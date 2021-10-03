Zacks: Analysts Expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) will report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Dril-Quip posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 127.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dril-Quip by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 39,211 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 303,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after acquiring an additional 41,278 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 16,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 722,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,005,000 after purchasing an additional 24,029 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period.

Shares of Dril-Quip stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $26.13. 394,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,135. The company has a market capitalization of $925.81 million, a P/E ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 1.50. Dril-Quip has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $40.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.44.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

