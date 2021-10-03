Zacks: Analysts Expect Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Embraer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Embraer posted earnings per share of ($0.81) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Embraer will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Embraer.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.54. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2004.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ERJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. HSBC raised their price target on Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Embraer by 28.3% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 48.6% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 20,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERJ stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.11. 2,313,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,254,140. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.88. Embraer has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $18.39. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

