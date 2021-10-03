Zacks: Analysts Expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $299.98 Million

Analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) will report sales of $299.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Envestnet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $297.00 million and the highest is $302.10 million. Envestnet reported sales of $252.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Envestnet had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $288.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.18 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on ENV shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Envestnet by 89.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,608,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,215,000 after buying an additional 760,028 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Envestnet by 131.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,249,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,262,000 after buying an additional 708,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,650,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,181,000 after purchasing an additional 594,931 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,110,000 after purchasing an additional 299,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 13,436.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,953,000 after purchasing an additional 261,883 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ENV traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $80.86. 417,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,047. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.79 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.82.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

