Zacks: Analysts Expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Will Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51. Euronet Worldwide posted earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $8.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $714.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.12 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EEFT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $131.45 on Tuesday. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $86.42 and a 52 week high of $167.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.50 and a beta of 1.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

