Zacks: Analysts Expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) will post sales of $166.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $149.64 million to $179.35 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $160.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $614.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $609.02 million to $617.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $661.17 million, with estimates ranging from $520.95 million to $788.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.39% and a negative net margin of 78.78%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IONS. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.95.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $33.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.14. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $64.37.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $152,990.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,907,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,462 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $44,960,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,969,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,930,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,117,000 after buying an additional 946,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,324,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,837,000 after buying an additional 590,632 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

