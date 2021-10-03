Zacks: Analysts Expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to Post $8.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will post $8.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $8.24 and the lowest is $8.10. Lam Research posted earnings of $5.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year earnings of $33.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.45 to $33.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $36.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.91 to $37.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.78 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.83.

Shares of LRCX traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $569.73. 1,115,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,345. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $328.56 and a 52 week high of $673.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $604.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $615.13. The firm has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 22.03%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 1.3% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Lam Research by 0.6% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

