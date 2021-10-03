Zacks: Analysts Expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Will Post Earnings of -$1.86 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) will announce earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.98) and the highest is ($1.67). Sage Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.55) to ($6.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($6.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.62) to ($1.67). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 59.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.63) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAGE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair cut Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

SAGE traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.29. 389,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.46. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $39.77 and a 1 year high of $98.39.

In other news, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 23,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,786. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 30.6% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,364,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,310,000 after acquiring an additional 553,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 13.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,834,000 after purchasing an additional 400,798 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,977,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 133.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,820,000 after purchasing an additional 330,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 211.1% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 448,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,450,000 after acquiring an additional 304,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

