Zacks: Analysts Expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to Post $1.80 EPS

Analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.55 and the lowest is $0.86. Santander Consumer USA reported earnings per share of $1.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full-year earnings of $8.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $10.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $6.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 46.51%.

SC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Santander Consumer USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.65.

Shares of SC stock opened at $41.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 45.46 and a quick ratio of 45.46. Santander Consumer USA has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 22.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 304,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,066,000 after acquiring an additional 55,209 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter worth approximately $434,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 8.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 711,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,833,000 after acquiring an additional 57,778 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 24.8% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter worth approximately $669,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

