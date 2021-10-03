Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $240.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) will announce sales of $240.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Funko’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $229.50 million and the highest is $244.30 million. Funko posted sales of $191.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Funko will report full-year sales of $926.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $920.00 million to $943.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $975.20 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.77 million.

Several research firms have commented on FNKO. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.63.

Funko stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.02. The company had a trading volume of 486,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,942. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Funko has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average is $20.65. The company has a market capitalization of $959.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.41.

In related news, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp purchased 181,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $3,254,402.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 59,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $1,214,102.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 469,902 shares of company stock worth $9,586,199. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Funko by 10.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 36,657 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Funko by 457.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 107,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Funko by 15.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 52,281 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Funko in the first quarter valued at about $2,943,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Funko by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,370,000 after purchasing an additional 93,019 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

