Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) will report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Markforged’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.05). The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Markforged will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Markforged.

Get Markforged alerts:

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $20.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 million.

MKFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Markforged stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 237,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.88% of Markforged at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKFG stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70. Markforged has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

Markforged Company Profile

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Markforged (MKFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.