Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to Announce $1.71 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to report $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the highest is $1.77. Vulcan Materials reported earnings of $1.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year earnings of $5.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vulcan Materials.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.00.

VMC traded up $3.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.94. 1,236,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,325. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $131.36 and a 1 year high of $194.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $12,971,175.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $13,140,313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $6,218,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 14.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 14.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vulcan Materials (VMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.