Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.13. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hillman Solutions.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Shares of NASDAQ HLMN opened at $11.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28. Hillman Solutions has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $13.46.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

