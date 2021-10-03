Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings. Kilroy Realty reported earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.82.

KRC stock opened at $67.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.19. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.06%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 615.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 66,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 57,032 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at about $69,534,000. Weld Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 30.1% in the second quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 41.7% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 187,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after acquiring an additional 55,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

