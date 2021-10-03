Zacks: Brokerages Expect Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.54 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will announce $3.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.74 billion. Targa Resources posted sales of $2.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full-year sales of $15.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.48 billion to $18.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.01 billion to $21.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Targa Resources.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,730,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,525. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $50.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 63.46 and a beta of 3.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Targa Resources (TRGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.