Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. The Hanover Insurance Group posted earnings of $2.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full year earnings of $7.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.47 to $8.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $10.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on THG. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

In other news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 5,000 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total value of $703,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,271.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,065 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $828,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,636 shares of company stock worth $2,427,829 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THG. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,487,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,466,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,814,000 after purchasing an additional 216,652 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,579,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 564,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,589,000 after purchasing an additional 147,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,145,000 after purchasing an additional 134,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

THG stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.73. 156,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,313. The Hanover Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $92.02 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

