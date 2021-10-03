Zacks: Brokerages Expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. WNS posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WNS.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.29 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

WNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in WNS by 27.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,175,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,140,000 after buying an additional 252,930 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 18.4% during the first quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 72,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 11,329 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 0.8% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 38.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after purchasing an additional 37,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $83.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a 12-month low of $57.06 and a 12-month high of $84.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.69.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WNS (WNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.