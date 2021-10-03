Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AB Electrolux (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.53.

ELUXY opened at $46.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. AB Electrolux has a 12 month low of $44.54 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 36.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AB Electrolux will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AB Electrolux (publ) (ELUXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.