Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 target price on the network equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Juniper is witnessing strong momentum across its core industry verticals and is confident of its long-term prospects. Investments in customer solutions and sales organizations have enabled it to capitalize on improving end-market conditions. The company continues to strengthen its supply chain to enhance its resiliency and limit disruptions. Juniper recently announced a collaboration with Intel to boost the Open RAN ecosystem. The move reflects its ongoing efforts to bring openness and innovation to a closed-off part of the network. However, component scarcity owing to the worldwide shortage of semiconductors is resulting in extended lead time. It faces competition in each of the served markets that have traditionally spearheaded innovation. Uncertain macro environment and weak investment patterns among carrier customers are other headwinds.”

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Juniper Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $29.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average of $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $156,599.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,120 shares of company stock valued at $599,017 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 10.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,629,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,919,000 after acquiring an additional 952,322 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,008,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,296,000 after acquiring an additional 165,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 17.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Juniper Networks (JNPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.