Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) to Hold

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solitario is a gold, silver, platinum-palladium, and base metal exploration company actively exploring in Brazil, Mexico and Peru. Solitario has significant business relationships with Anglo Platinum, Newmont Mining and Votorantim Metais. Solitario has approximately US$24 million in cash and marketable securities and no debt. Solitario is traded on the American Stock Exchange (AMEX: XPL) and on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: SLR). “

NYSEAMERICAN XPL opened at $0.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54. Solitario Zinc has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.25. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 million, a PE ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.62.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Solitario Zinc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Solitario Zinc by 310.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 236,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solitario Zinc by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,332,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 230,800 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solitario Zinc during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solitario Zinc during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solitario Zinc during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 6.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solitario Zinc

Solitario Zinc Corp. is a mineral exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition of precious and base metal properties with exploration potential, and the purchase of royalty interests. Its projects include Florida Canyon in Peru, Lik Zinc in Alaska, and La Promesa in Peru. The company was founded on November 15, 1984 and is headquartered in Wheat Ridge, CO.

