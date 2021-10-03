Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travel Leisure Co. provide membership and leisure services. The company offer vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations and Panorama. Travel Leisure Co., formerly known as Wyndham Destinations Inc., is based in Orlando, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TNL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Travel + Leisure from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $57.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.94 and its 200-day moving average is $59.29. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.04 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently -127.66%.

In related news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $33,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $5,707,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 119.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.6% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 332,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,008,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

