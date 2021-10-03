Zacks Investment Research Lowers Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Apyx Medical in a report on Monday, June 28th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APYX opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 0.90. Apyx Medical has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $14.50.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 million. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 37.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apyx Medical will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APYX. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,567,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 816,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 175,242 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Apyx Medical in the 1st quarter worth $1,291,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 619.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 118,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,424,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,419,000 after acquiring an additional 95,647 shares during the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

