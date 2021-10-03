Zacks Investment Research Lowers New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.43.

NYSE NEWR opened at $72.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 0.86. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $180.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.74 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that New Relic will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $2,340,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,915 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $223,667.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,063.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,463 shares of company stock worth $5,440,829. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the second quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of New Relic by 66.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1,005.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

