Zacks Investment Research Lowers Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a market perform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Shares of OGN opened at $33.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.77. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $2,060,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $5,080,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $1,586,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $1,165,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $2,529,000.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Organon & Co. (OGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.