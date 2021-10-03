Zacks Investment Research Upgrades LG Display (NYSE:LPL) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of LG Display from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. CLSA downgraded shares of LG Display from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Macquarie downgraded shares of LG Display from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Nomura downgraded shares of LG Display from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LG Display from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

LPL stock opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.05. LG Display has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $12.31.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. LG Display had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LG Display will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LG Display by 240.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in LG Display by 355.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LG Display in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in LG Display in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of LG Display by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

