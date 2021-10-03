Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oxford BioMedica Plc is a gene and cell therapy company which focused on developing life changing treatments for serious diseases. Oxford BioMedica Plc is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OXBDF. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Oxford Biomedica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Oxford Biomedica stock opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. Oxford Biomedica has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -202.25 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.22.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

