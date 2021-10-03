Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vintage Wine Estates in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Vintage Wine Estates in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. started coverage on Vintage Wine Estates in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Vintage Wine Estates from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 14.25.

VWE stock opened at 10.02 on Wednesday. Vintage Wine Estates has a twelve month low of 8.88 and a twelve month high of 13.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 10.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter valued at $408,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

