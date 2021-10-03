Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Holdings Trimmed by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 21,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.27.

Zillow Group stock opened at $91.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.66. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.11 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

