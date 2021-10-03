ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZIZTF opened at $5.07 on Thursday. ZIP has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.24.

About ZIP

Zip Co Limited provides point-of-sale credit and digital payment services to consumers and merchants in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, New Zealand, and South Africa. The company operates through ZIP AU, Zip Global, and Spotcap segments. It offers integrated retail finance solutions to merchants in the retail, education, health, and travel industries through online and in store.

