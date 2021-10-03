ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ZIZTF opened at $5.07 on Thursday. ZIP has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.24.
About ZIP
See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for ZIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.