Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Short Interest Update

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, a growth of 59.9% from the August 31st total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 146.8 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZFSVF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Sunday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.10.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $407.95 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $328.13 and a 52 week high of $450.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $428.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $419.81.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.