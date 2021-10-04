$0.06 EPS Expected for Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) to report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Points International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.10. Points International reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Points International will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Points International.

Get Points International alerts:

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. Points International had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $103.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.45 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Points International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Northland Securities raised shares of Points International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Points International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Points International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Points International by 838.1% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 379,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in Points International by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 988,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 103,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Points International stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,882. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.73. The firm has a market cap of $253.68 million, a PE ratio of -58.55 and a beta of 1.57. Points International has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Points International (PCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.