-$0.20 EPS Expected for Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Invacare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Invacare reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invacare will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.74). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Invacare.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Invacare had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $225.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Invacare in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Invacare from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

In other news, Director Baiju R. Shah sold 6,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $59,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invacare by 1,297.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,871,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,912 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Invacare during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,112,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in Invacare by 2,601.7% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 892,693 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 859,651 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Invacare by 48.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,717,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after purchasing an additional 557,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Invacare by 156.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 826,011 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 504,479 shares during the last quarter.

IVC opened at $4.81 on Monday. Invacare has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $168.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.87.

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

