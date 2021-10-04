$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) to announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings. Magnachip Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.85 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $113.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.10 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 65.76%.

MX has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnachip Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

NYSE:MX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.80. The company had a trading volume of 162,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,894. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.24. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $826.83 million, a PE ratio of 2.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $18,345,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 266.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 971,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,189,000 after acquiring an additional 706,503 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $14,558,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,972,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 3,595.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 521,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,975,000 after acquiring an additional 507,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

