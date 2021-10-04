$0.23 EPS Expected for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Barings BDC reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $33.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 117.79%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barings BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.81.

In related news, Director Thomas Okel acquired 4,537 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Barings BDC by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 36,846 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 50.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 77,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Barings BDC by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,689,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after buying an additional 411,066 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBDC stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.25%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

