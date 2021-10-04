-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Monopar Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.90). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Monopar Therapeutics.

Get Monopar Therapeutics alerts:

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monopar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Monopar Therapeutics by 108.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $163,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Monopar Therapeutics by 116.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 52,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNPR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.60. 67,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,034. Monopar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $17.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.