-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Monopar Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.90). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Monopar Therapeutics.
Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Monopar Therapeutics by 108.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $163,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Monopar Therapeutics by 116.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 52,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MNPR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.60. 67,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,034. Monopar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $17.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53.
Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.
