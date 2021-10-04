$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Conagra Brands reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Bank of America downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $217,101.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,659,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,889,000 after acquiring an additional 258,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,462,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,583 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,819,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,776,000 after acquiring an additional 712,405 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 11.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,750,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,549 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,595,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,094,000 after acquiring an additional 203,100 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $33.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.35%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

