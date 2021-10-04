$0.68 EPS Expected for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) will report earnings per share of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. A. O. Smith posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $859.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.48 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 640,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,163,000 after buying an additional 20,109 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,495,000 after purchasing an additional 364,383 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,291,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,277,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,848. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.75. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $51.04 and a 12-month high of $73.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

