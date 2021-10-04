$1.27 EPS Expected for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will post $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.51. Burlington Stores posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 337.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year earnings of $9.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.58 to $9.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.47 to $11.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BURL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $379.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.50.

Shares of BURL traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $281.33. 13,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,631. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $189.99 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.21.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

