$1.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to announce $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.35. Genesco posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $555.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GCO shares. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $117,338.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas George acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $100,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,728. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GCO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 74,687 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,757,000 after purchasing an additional 99,801 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genesco by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 888,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,591,000 after acquiring an additional 140,622 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 76,320.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Genesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

GCO stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,601. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.08. Genesco has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $67.26. The stock has a market cap of $906.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

