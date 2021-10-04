$1.82 EPS Expected for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the highest is $1.89. BOK Financial posted earnings of $2.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year earnings of $7.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $8.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BOK Financial.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $471.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.53 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 31.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

BOKF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens dropped their target price on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price target on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.63.

In other BOK Financial news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $856,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $750,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $2,871,960. Company insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 34.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,423,000 after buying an additional 404,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 18.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,366,000 after buying an additional 198,731 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,115,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,826,000 after buying an additional 126,508 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at $8,587,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 61.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 239,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,430,000 after buying an additional 90,859 shares in the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BOKF stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,770. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.50 and its 200-day moving average is $87.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.49. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $50.48 and a 1-year high of $98.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOK Financial (BOKF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.