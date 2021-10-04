$1.93 Million in Sales Expected for Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) will report sales of $1.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the highest is $2.50 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $9.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.60 million to $11.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.89 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $15.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Yumanity Therapeutics.

Get Yumanity Therapeutics alerts:

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.19).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ YMTX opened at $10.48 on Monday. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $108.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 88,425.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 9,962 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $121,000. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yumanity Therapeutics Company Profile

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.