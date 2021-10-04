1,010 Shares in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Bought by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Universal Display by 12.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Universal Display by 24.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 23.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 472,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,050,000 after acquiring an additional 90,238 shares in the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter valued at $2,736,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 560,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,605,000 after buying an additional 16,719 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $171.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.83 and its 200 day moving average is $214.16. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.48 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.38 million. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Separately, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.67.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

